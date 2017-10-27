Region 8 to once again be represented on ABC's 'The Bachelor' - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

A popular ABC show that airs on KAIT once again has ties to Region 8.

According to Reality Steve, a popular online blogger that follows reality show tapings, one of the contestants on The Bachelor is from Weiner.

Steve posted in a blog post on Sept. 20, that Tia Booth, who now lives in Little Rock, is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The blogger reported on Thursday that Luyendyk Jr. and Booth were shooting some kind of "hometown" visit in Region 8.

Our cameras caught a big camera crew at a home in Weiner that has ties to Booth's family Thursday evening.

Camera equipment could be seen being unloaded along with a number of large Mercedes vans and black SUVs.

The news of Booth and how far she has made it on the show has spread like wildfire through online photos and by word of mouth in Region 8.

If you remember, Hoxie's own Raven Gates made it to the final rose ceremony on Bachelor Nick Viall’s season.

Gates has since gone on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise.

Region 8 News reached out to ABC for official confirmation, but they cannot comment.

They did say you'll be able to see who Arie chooses beginning in January when the next season of The Bachelor airs on KAIT.

