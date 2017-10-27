Ex-Veteran's Affairs trainee pleads guilty to stealing drugs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The third of three former Veteran's Affairs employees in Arkansas has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal prescription drugs from the VA hospital in Little Rock.

Court records show 43-year-old Nikita Neal of Little Rock pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Little Rock to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone in exchange for prosecutors dismissing two other conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say Neal was a pharmacy technician trainee at the hospital and conspired with two pharmacy technicians to steal 4,000 oxycodone pills, 3,300 hydrocodone pills and other drugs at a cost to the VA of $77,700 and a street value of $160,000.

The two other defendants pleaded guilty earlier to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and each of the three faces up to 20 years in prison.

