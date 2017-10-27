One day only petting zoo open this weekend

A petting zoo that began as a once per year event has now become a seasonal staple of the community.

The Bill and Alice Nix Petting Zoo will be open and free to the public Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It began in the fall of 2006. The College of Agriculture started this free petting zoo on the A-State Farm at the Beef Barn facility.

Prior to the official petting zoo's opening, schools would contact the farm to receive tours primarily of the swine and sheep areas.

The petting zoo was created to allow for more interaction between small visitors and a larger assortment of animals.

The zoo is now open twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

Animals on display in the zoo have been sheep, llamas, miniature donkeys, and pigs, just to name a few.

The name was officially changed to the Bill and Alice Nix Petting Zoo in the spring of 2008.

The Nix's children have created an endowment to assist in supporting this endeavor, which helped raise funds for general improvements of the facilities and expanded public relations for the petting zoo.

For more information about the petting zoo, call 870-972-2087. To get future fall and spring operating dates, email pettingzoo@astate.edu

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android