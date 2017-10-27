Man accused of kicking open door, assaulting woman

A 30-year-old Jonesboro man is being held without bond after police say he kicked his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

Officers arrested Jerome Casey shortly before 3 a.m. Friday after they say he forced his way into a home in the 3700-block of School Street and began punching and choking the victim.

The woman told Officer Anthony Zaffarano that she and Casey had dated for about a month but were no longer together.

She said he had called her several times, then showed up at her home. When she refused to open the door, she said he kicked in the door and pulled her into the bedroom, where he began punching and choking her.

When Zaffarano arrived at the scene he reported finding Casey in the room with the woman and ordered him into the living room to speak with another officer.

“I noticed hair that was pulled out lying on the bed and a scratch on [the victim’s] right cheek and two on her right arm,” Zaffarano stated in his initial incident report.

Zaffarano then asked the other officer to arrest Casey.

Casey was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree assault on a family or household member. He is being held without bond awaiting a probable cause hearing.

His probation officer also placed a hold on Casey for a probation violation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android