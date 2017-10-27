Migration brings eel to Arkansas

Little Rock (AGFC) - We have an eel in Arkansas?

We do, the American eel. They begin their lives in the Sargasso Sea between Bermuda and the Bahamas. Eggs are laid thousands of feet deep by adults. The hatched larvae ride the currents toward the U.S. Some spin out in the Gulf of Mexico and as they develop and begin to swim, they work their way to the mouths of rivers on our coast, which can take up to a year. The journey to our rivers is almost 3,000 miles of ocean, winding river and dodging predators and other dangers along the way. The eels in Arkansas are females. The males stay near the mouths of rivers in the ocean until it’s time to head back to their spawning grounds.

Where are they found in Arkansas?

Major corridors for Arkansas eels are through the Mississippi River to the Arkansas and White Rivers, and the Atchafalaya to the Ouachita and Caddo river systems. Dams are an impediment to their travel and eels collected below dams on the Ouachita and Caddo Rivers are much smaller than those on the Arkansas River, which has locks that eels pass through during migration.

What do they eat?

This slender greenish-yellow fish (15-30 inches long and up to 3 pounds), while living in our streams and rivers, is mainly a bottom feeder and scavenger, eating a variety of dead fish, crustaceans and other organisms.

What if I catch one while fishing?

Eel are nocturnal, so anglers occasionally catch them at night when using live bait. They are not dangerous although they do have teeth and are quite slimy. These are not electric eel—you can touch them! They are sometimes overharvested in eastern states for crab bait and they are used in sushi.

Do they return to the sea?

These female eels will stay in Arkansas for 5 to 10 years, with some staying as long as 20 years. We don’t know what triggers it, but at some point in the fall, many will start heading downstream to the Gulf. During this journey, eels develop a silvery color and their eyes enlarge, adapting for the deep water where they will spawn. Their digestive system shrinks, and reproductive organs swell, producing millions of eggs. Once they make it back to the Sargasso Sea, males and females complete the only spawning cycle of their lives and die, leaving the fertilized eggs to begin the life cycle anew.