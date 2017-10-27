Little Rock police concerned for safety at concerts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock's police chief says his department is looking for the best way to monitor possible danger at performances and events without discouraging musicians from coming to Arkansas.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Little Rock Police Department has twice sent letters of concern this month to a concert venue hosting a hip-hop show.



In the latest letter, dated Tuesday, the chief expresses concern about security at an upcoming meet-and-greet with hip-hop artist Jacquees. The letter cites violence at some of the artist's past shows, including one in Iowa.



Police Chief Kenton Buckner stressed that his department hasn't demanded the cancellation of a show or pressured venues to do so.



He says the department is trying to balance ensuring safety while protecting the free speech of artists and concert goers.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

