Police dept. receives grant for new body armor

Officers at one local police department will be better equipped to do their job thanks to a grant.

The Walnut Ridge Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday the department has received a grant to buy new, in-date body armor.

WRPD applied for the federal grant in July through the Bureau of Justice.

The department, according to the post, was the only jurisdiction out of 62 in Arkansas awarded the 50-50 grant. Walnut Ridge will still have to pay 50 percent of the cost.

In the post, WRPD thanked the city council and Mayor Charles Snapp for seeing the effort through.

The department said the council voted unanimously in August to appropriate the funds for the vests, whether they got the grant or not.

