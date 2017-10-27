Police dept. receives grant for new body armor - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police dept. receives grant for new body armor

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Officers at one local police department will be better equipped to do their job thanks to a grant.

The Walnut Ridge Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday the department has received a grant to buy new, in-date body armor.

WRPD applied for the federal grant in July through the Bureau of Justice.

The department, according to the post, was the only jurisdiction out of 62 in Arkansas awarded the 50-50 grant. Walnut Ridge will still have to pay 50 percent of the cost.

In the post, WRPD thanked the city council and Mayor Charles Snapp for seeing the effort through.

The department said the council voted unanimously in August to appropriate the funds for the vests, whether they got the grant or not.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Escaped inmate being held on $100,000 cash-only bond

    Escaped inmate being held on $100,000 cash-only bond

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:23:19 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:42:23 GMT
    Jonathan Ware (Source: Poinsett County Detention Center)Jonathan Ware (Source: Poinsett County Detention Center)

    A man who escaped police custody earlier this week went before a judge on the original charge.

    A man who escaped police custody earlier this week went before a judge on the original charge.

  • CCSO: Woman forgot date of birth, meth in bra

    CCSO: Woman forgot date of birth, meth in bra

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:12:10 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:38:16 GMT
    Amanda Danielle Byrd Tucker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Amanda Danielle Byrd Tucker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    First, she gave him a fake name then a deputy says she forgot the bag of meth hidden in her bra.

    First, she gave him a fake name then a deputy says she forgot the bag of meth hidden in her bra.

  • Man charged with cruelty to animals following high-speed chase

    Man charged with cruelty to animals following high-speed chase

    Monday, October 23 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-10-23 16:38:32 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:26:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Peach Orchard man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in Randolph County over the weekend.

    A Peach Orchard man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in Randolph County over the weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly