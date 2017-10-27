A Family for Me: Zach

Zach is one of the quieter interviews we've had, but he did say he likes going to school most of the time and that he has several interests when it comes what he wants to be when he becomes an adult.

Doctor, major leaguer, farmer, and even a bull rider tops his list.

Despite being quiet around us, Zach opens up around his friends.

"When you get him around peers he is a lot chattier," adoption specialist, Jennifer Simpson said

Zach is 16-years-old and has been a ward of the state for several years.

While he is becoming an adult, he still needs that place we all love, home.

"I think he needs to be in a home that doesn't have a lot of younger kids," Simpson said. "I think he will take some time to adjust. Obviously, he has been in a lot of placements and has been in care for a long time. he's going to need a family that can stick through that time period and work through that so that he can build that trust."

