Escaped inmate being held on $100,000 cash-only bond

A man who escaped police custody earlier this week went before a judge on the original charge.

Harrisburg District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge 31-year-old Jonathan Ware with second-degree battery.

Hunter set Ware’s bond at $100,000 cash-only and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 29.

Ware escaped police custody Tuesday afternoon as he was being transported back to Harrisburg from a Jonesboro hospital.

He suffered a knife wound to the back during a fight with another man, police said. Investigators said when John Worsley told Ware to stop harassing his mother, he picked up a golf club and hit Worsley in the head.

That’s when Worsley reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Ware in the lower back.

Ware was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment. As he was returning to Poinsett County, he reportedly ripped a radar gun from the patrol car and used it to break the back glass to escape.

For hours, local police searched the area where he was last seen with no luck.

The following morning, a homeowner found him hiding in his garbage can and called 911. The man held Ware at gunpoint until a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrived and took him into custody.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android