Several weapons, brass knuckles found during probation search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Several weapons, brass knuckles found during probation search

Jeremiah Oliver Stewart (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jeremiah Oliver Stewart (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man is being held on $20,000 bond after police say a search of his home turned up numerous firearms and brass knuckles.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Jeremiah Oliver Stewart following a probation search Thursday of his home in the 1300-block of Flint Street.

During the search, agents with the Street Crimes Unit recovered several firearms, including one reported stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators also reported finding multiple boxes of ammunition and a set of brass knuckles. They also found a digital scale and marijuana, the court documents said.

On Friday, Stewart appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a certain person
  • Theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal use of prohibited weapons/brass knuckles

Due to Stewart’s prior felony convictions for forgery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the court documents, the judge set his bond at $20,000 and set his next court appearance for Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Escaped inmate being held on $100,000 cash-only bond

    Escaped inmate being held on $100,000 cash-only bond

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:23:19 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:42:23 GMT
    Jonathan Ware (Source: Poinsett County Detention Center)Jonathan Ware (Source: Poinsett County Detention Center)

    A man who escaped police custody earlier this week went before a judge on the original charge.

    A man who escaped police custody earlier this week went before a judge on the original charge.

  • CCSO: Woman forgot date of birth, meth in bra

    CCSO: Woman forgot date of birth, meth in bra

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:12:10 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:38:16 GMT
    Amanda Danielle Byrd Tucker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Amanda Danielle Byrd Tucker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    First, she gave him a fake name then a deputy says she forgot the bag of meth hidden in her bra.

    First, she gave him a fake name then a deputy says she forgot the bag of meth hidden in her bra.

  • Man charged with cruelty to animals following high-speed chase

    Man charged with cruelty to animals following high-speed chase

    Monday, October 23 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-10-23 16:38:32 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:26:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Peach Orchard man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in Randolph County over the weekend.

    A Peach Orchard man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in Randolph County over the weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly