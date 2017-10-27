Several weapons, brass knuckles found during probation search

A man is being held on $20,000 bond after police say a search of his home turned up numerous firearms and brass knuckles.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Jeremiah Oliver Stewart following a probation search Thursday of his home in the 1300-block of Flint Street.

During the search, agents with the Street Crimes Unit recovered several firearms, including one reported stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators also reported finding multiple boxes of ammunition and a set of brass knuckles. They also found a digital scale and marijuana, the court documents said.

On Friday, Stewart appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a certain person

Theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal use of prohibited weapons/brass knuckles

Due to Stewart’s prior felony convictions for forgery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the court documents, the judge set his bond at $20,000 and set his next court appearance for Nov. 22.

