CCSO: Woman forgot date of birth, meth in bra

First, she gave him a fake name then a deputy says she forgot the bag of meth hidden in her bra.

Thursday night Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swan stopped 34-year-old Amanda Tucker after he said she failed to yield at a stop sign.

At first, she gave the deputy another woman's name, the affidavit stated, and said that “she could not remember her date of birth.”

Swan ran the name through Dispatch and obtained a photo of the other woman which did not match.

According to court documents, when confronted with this, Tucker told the deputy her real name and said she gave a false name “because the rehabilitation home she was at told her not to tell anybody her real name.”

Swan ran Tucker’s true name through Dispatch and learned that she had a felony warrant out of Tate County, MS.

The deputy then placed her under arrest and took her to the detention center. At the jail, Swan asked if she had anything illegal on her.

According to the affidavit, Tucker told him “she couldn’t remember.”

When a booking officer searched her, the document said a small plastic bag containing .4 grams of suspected methamphetamine fell out of Tucker’s bra.

On Friday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed at the time of her arrest to charge Tucker with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, furnishing prohibited articles, and obstructing governmental operations.

The judge set her bond at $1,000 and told her to appear for her next court appearance on Nov. 22.

