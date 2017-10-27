Maintenance work to require lane closures on I-555

Maintenance work to improve the Harrisburg Road Bridge over Interstate 555 will require lane closures starting Monday, Oct. 30, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Starting at 7 a.m., weather permitting, crews will clean and paint the bridge. To do so, they will alternately close single lanes of traffic on I-555.

The closures will occur 24-hours a day until the project is complete, which should take about a month, according to ArDOT.

In June, the overpass sustained heavy damage after a semi-truck driven by Jackie Becker of Jonesboro hit one of the supports. Becker died in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android