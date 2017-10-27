Burglary suspect facing new gun charges

A Jonesboro teen who pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of dozens of firearms from a pawn shop earlier this year appeared in front of a judge Friday after police say they found him with a loaded gun in his pants.

While patrolling Cedar Heights Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes Unit observed several subjects gathered on an abated property.

“We knew all subjects to be involved with possessing firearms as well as having a violent criminal history,” Investigator Bryan Bailey stated in the probable cause affidavit. “All investigators exited our vehicles and began to approach the subjects on foot.”

When the agents searched the subjects, they reported finding four guns on four different people, including 19-year-old Lamerell Randle who Bailey said had a black and silver Taurus Millennium Pro .40-caliber handgun in his waistband that was reported stolen.

While searching 18-year-old Jodarrius Dority, the investigators found a Walther PPS .40-caliber handgun in his right waistband.

“Both guns were loaded with a round chambered,” Bailey said.

Officers arrested both men and took them to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Friday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Randle with theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500 and carrying a weapon. He set Randle’s bond at $10,00 with Nov. 22 court date.

The judge also found probable cause to charge Dority with carrying a weapon and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

According to online court documents, Dority is suspected in the Feb. 5 burglary of Turtle Creek Pawn, 3610 E. Highland Dr., in which 60 firearms were stolen. At the time, Dority was 17 years old.

On June 29, Dority entered a negotiated plea of guilty and was placed on 36 months probation.

After reviewing Dority’s criminal record, Fowler set his bond at $50,000 with a Nov. 22 court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android