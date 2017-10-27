Police department needs to replace fleet of vehicles

The Piggott Police Department is in need of new cruisers.

"Our police car units are getting in terrible shape," said Piggott Mayor Jim Poole. "'We've been out over $10,000 this year on repairs and maintenance."

He said repairing some of the units costs more than replacing them with newer model vehicles.

He's now trying to replace some of the units through budgeting and grants.

The city recently received a USDA grant to replace one of the units, but he says the entire fleet needs to be upgraded, which is why he hopes to make room in the 2018 budget for two new units.

"It's hard to get it into the budget, especially with turn-back and the sales tax and everything coming in and being used for other purposes," said Poole. "It's hard to get it for police cars."

Poole also said he is planning to work on getting more grants for the replacement of vehicles.

