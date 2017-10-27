City gets grant for childcare center - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Posted by Melanie Bednar
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Pocahontas recently received a $200,000 grant for a new childcare center.

The grant will build a facility for the Black River Area Development Child Development Program.

The center will be built by the programs existing facility on Patrick Drive. 

Program director Rhonda Ahrent says with recent growth in the area the facility is needed now more than ever.

"I think we all know the importance of early intervention and early childhood education and so the younger we can start the children the better," she said. 

The facility will provide space for 32 infants and toddlers, adding to the 155 kids they serve at their current center.

The city and BRAD have also applied for an additional USDA grant to pay for the facility.

Ahrent said she hopes construction on the new facility will begin soon.

