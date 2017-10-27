Randolph County receives first FEMA check

After major flooding hit Randolph County in May, the county has finally received their first check from FEMA.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said they have received a check for $88,000 worth of repairs.

He said on Friday the county road department began working overtime to haul gravel to make more repairs with this money.

"We probably won't get all of our road taken care of before winter hits, but we're going to get a jump start on them," he said. "So, that's good news."

Jansen said he believes the county will receive more FEMA money before 2017 is over.

He said he hopes residents will be patient as the county continues flood repairs.

"It takes time and money," he said. "We got the money now we got to have the time."

Jansen also said he is not as concerned about the 2017 budget now that some FEMA money has come into the county.

