A-State alerts students after report of three incidents of dating violence and sexual assault

Students around Arkansas State University may have noticed a campus security alert posted at dorms, fraternities, and sororities.

According to the notice, the Title IX Office at A-State received a report from three individuals alleging dating violence and sexual assault.

That person, who was not identified, was banned from campus.

The Title IX Office is investigating.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith told Region 8 News the alert was sent out to inform students of the situation. At this time, the school is not releasing any other information.

Region 8 News will continue to work to get new details, as soon as we do, we’ll pass it along.

