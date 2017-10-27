Arkansas boy dies after wrestling brother for rifle

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Arkansas say a 12-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound to the neck after wrestling with his brother for a rifle.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. says the boy died Thursday evening at his home after the weapon accidentally discharged.

Woods says investigators have learned the boy and his 13-year-old brother began wrestling over the firearm that their father, Derick Shelton, kept in their residence. Woods says Shelton had left the home "for a brief moment."

Police say the boy was immediately transported to a local hospital, but had already succumbed to his injury.

No charges are expected against the boy's brother.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.