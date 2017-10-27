New equipment to decrease football injuries - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New equipment to decrease football injuries

There may be a new MVP in the game of football but it is not a human.

The Ravenscroft High School Football team had a new addition called a Mobile Virtual Player or MVP.

They are not replacing the players, just helping them train.

They are intended to help reduce the risk of what can happen with helmet-to-helmet contact.

“Instead of tackling each other, you can tackle these moving robots,” Ned Gonett, high school football coach, said. “So you can move them different directions so you get tackling angles, you work on your fundamentals, techniques, and your posture.”

The MVPs cost around $8,000 but some are hoping the price can help avoid potentially costly injuries.

The company says the goal of the robots is to provide a safer training environment.

