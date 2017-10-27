FEMA money coming to Clay Co.

Clay County will be receiving money from FEMA in the near future after flooding in the spring.

Clay County Judge Mike Patterson said the county was notified by FEMA saying they will get the money soon.

Due to the hurricanes that hit Florida and Texas, the county was told the money was put on hold.

Initially, the county put some of their projects on hold due to the issue.

Patterson said work will begin on some of the repairs in the county.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android