The Salvation Army serves the homeless community as temperatures drop

Cold temperatures have arrived, and our first freeze warnings have been issued for parts of Region 8.

With these winter-like temperatures moving into our area, it is increasingly important that everyone has shelter from the cold.

Tracy Allen, a social service worker for the Salvation Army, said they are making this possible for the homeless community in Jonesboro.

“Anything 40 degrees and below, we are opening the doors so the ones in the community that are homeless will have somewhere to come in and get warm,” Allen said.

Allen noted that the Salvation Army’s hours will be from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. and that they will provide hot cocoa, crackers, and any other refreshments they have on hand.

She also said the Salvation Army will do their best to provide accommodations for those that want to stay for the evening to avoid the freezing temperatures.

“Everyone needs someone,” said Allen. “There are many people who do not have anyone.”

The Salvation Army is working to be there for those in need, but they are in need of donations.

Allen asks that if you have any jackets, sweaters, hoodies, coats, etc. to bring them to either the Social Service Office or the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

