SILVER ALERT: Police need your help finding missing man

The Independence County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Randall Wayne Massey, 62, was last seen on October 14 walking towards Heber Springs Road.

Massey is reported to have dementia.

He has a slender build, grey hair, and green eyes.

If you have any information on Mr. Massey, please contact the Independence County Sheriff's Department at 870-793-8838.

