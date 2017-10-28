College football takes center stage today

Another big day of college football today for Arkansas college teams.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico to take on the Aggies of New Mexico State.

Kickoff is set for tonight at 7 p.m.

The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road to Oxford, Mississippi for an SEC battle with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.

Cody Crutchfield will have highlights from both games tonight on Region 8 News.

With the cold temperatures outside, you can stay indoors and enjoy a full slate of games on KAIT and NBC Region 8.

Coverage begins on KAIT at 11:00 a.m. with Oklahoma State at West Virginia.

TCU at Iowa State follows at 2:30 p.m.

Over on NBC Region 8, North Carolina State visits Notre Dame.

Coverage begins at 2:00 p.m.

You can get an update on all the local and national news, plus Rachel Coulter will have an update on the chilly forecast and what you need to know on Region 8 News at 6.

The football nightcap has Texas Tech visiting Oklahoma in a Big 12 Conference showdown.

Region 8 News at 10 will follow the football game.

