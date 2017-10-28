BREAKING UPDATE: Missing man found

According to a post on the Independence County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, a missing Region 8 man has been found.

Randall Wayne Massey, 62, had not been seen since October 14.

The Independence County Sheriff's Department wants to thank the public for your assistance.

