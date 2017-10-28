Man killed in house fire identified

The name of a man killed in a weekend house fire has been released.

Eric Anglin died in the fire, according to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto

A coroner's report stated Anglin's death was accidental due to smoke inhalation. No foul play is suspected.

Crews were called out to a home in the 200-block of Burke St. around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

The house was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

Ditto says no electricity or gas was running to the house, but "alternative lighting and heating" methods such as candles and outdoor heaters were used.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

