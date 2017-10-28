One person dead in early morning house fire

An early morning house fire in Hoxie has claimed one person's life.

According to Hoxie fire chief Chris Ditto, crews were called out to a home in the 700-block of Burke Street around 6:30 a.m.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The person's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information should be released later this afternoon.

