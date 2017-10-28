Large crowds visit petting zoo

The Bill and Alice Nix Petting Zoo was open for the last time during 2017.

On Saturday the public was invited to visit the petting zoo, which only opens twice a year.

The petting zoo, located on Arkansas State University's campus, hosted school tour groups on Thursday and Friday.

Many families visited the petting zoo to get an up close view of various farm animals.

"It will get kids to like animals more and don't be as scared of them," said Spencer George who visited the zoo Saturday.

Animals including cows, mini-horses and goats were on display at the petting zoo.

"Most of these students, children now days don't have an opportunity to go to a farm pet a sheep, see a little pig or anything like that," said petting zoo organizer Dr. Kim Pittcock. "So this is their opportunity that they have to put hands on, or it at least get close up to some of these different organisms."

The petting zoo will be open to the public again during April.

