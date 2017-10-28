Cannabis as medicine seminar held in Jonesboro

A group held a cannabis as medicine seminar on Saturday to educate the Jonesboro community about the drug.

The seminar was hosted by the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association.

Event organizers said they hoped to better educate area patients and providers about medical marijuana.

Both doctors and medical cannabis experts came together to speak to a crowd of around 200 people during the event.

"Patients here are going to learn step by step how to not be a criminal anymore and how to be a patient," said Cory Hunt, a member of the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association.

Hunt said the group also stressed the importance of patients, letting their doctors know about their desire for a medical cannabis prescription now.

"You need to talk to your doctor now about getting legal," he said. "So that the industry really understands how much cannabis they need to grow."

This was the group's fifth event they have hosted in the state.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android