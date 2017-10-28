A-State Volleyball hits way past Georgia Southern

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team hit a season-high .464 as the Red Wolves swept Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-18) for their seventh straight win on Senior Night Friday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The .464 hitting percentage is the highest for the Red Wolves (17-9, 10-3 SBC) since David Rehr has been head coach and is the best since the 2011 season when the team hit .654 against Alcorn State. Carlisa May led the team with 21 kills on a season-high .562 hitting percentage. Ellie Watkins handed out 40 assists and had seven kills on seven attempts. Tatum Ticknor had 13 digs to lead the team and also had two aces.

“We were really sharp offensively in this match,” A-State head coach David Rehr said. “However, I wasn’t as pleased with our defense after set one for the most part so we still have some things to work on. I’m proud of our five seniors and their contributions to the program. It’s always a special night and I’m happy we were able to get the win.”

A-State jumped out to an overwhelming 19-5 advantage in set one over Georgia Southern (7-17, 3-9 SBC) and eventually took the set 25-10 on a kill by May. The second set was much more competitive early tied 14-14 before a 5-0 run, finished on a kill by Drew Jones, put the home team on top 19-14. A-State went in front 24-18 before allowing two points to the Eagles to make the score 24-20. However, a service error quelled any thought of a comeback as A-State won the set 25-20.

The third set was close throughout most of it with A-State holding a one-point lead at 17-16 after a kill by the Eagles’ Cathrine Murray. However, the Red Wolves ended the frame on an 8-2 run, capped by a Jones kill, to win set three 25-18 and the match 3-0.

Lauren Reichard led the Eagles with eight kills as the visitors hit .205 on the night.

Arkansas State travels to San Marcos, Texas to face Texas State Friday, Nov. 3 with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.