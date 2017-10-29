Hansen's 4 TDs get Arkansas St past New Mexico St, 37-21

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Justice Hansen threw four touchdown passes as Arkansas State roared past New Mexico State in the fourth quarter for a 37-21 Sun Belt victory Saturday night.

The Red Wolves have won five straight conference games and 20 of their last 21 dating back to the 2014 season.

Hansen threw a pair of touchdown passes to Omar Bayless, from 21 and 23 yards out, to stake Arkansas State (5-2, 4-0) to a 17-14 lead after three, but New Mexico State took the lead on Tyler Rogers short run to start the final period.

Hansen came right back, leading the Red Wolves on an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped by a back-shoulder throw to Chris Murray from 12 yards out and followed up with a 37-yard strike to Murray three minutes later.

Rogers led the Aggies (3-5, 1-3), completing 20 of 40 passes for 221 yard, but was picked off twice.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.