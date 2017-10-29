Arkansas poised to execute man amid fight over mental health

By KELLY P. KISSEL

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas inmate set for execution next month says his lawyers are lying when they say he's severely mentally ill.

Jack Greene is scheduled to die Nov. 9. His legal team says he is delusional, but when Greene pleaded for clemency this month he told a state panel that his lawyers are wrong about his mental health. The panel recommended that his execution proceed.

At least one court will take up Greene's case in the coming week. Arkansas gives considerable weight to its prison director's opinion in deciding whether an inmate has the mental capacity to understand his execution. Lawyer John Williams says doctors should have a greater say.

Greene's execution would be Arkansas' first since it put four men to death in an eight-day period in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.