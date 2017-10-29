A-State Soccer claims No. 4 seed at SBC Championship

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State women’s soccer team has earned the No. 4 seed in this week’s Sun Belt Conference Soccer Championship and will take on No. 5 Little Rock Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.

The No. 4 seed is the highest ever for the Red Wolves’ soccer program and marks the second straight season that the team has competed in the conference tournament under the direction of third-year head coach Brian Dooley.

A-State finished the regular season with a 9-6-1 record and a 5-4-1 mark in league play for a total of 16 points. South Alabama claimed the league’s top spot for the fourth consecutive season with 27 points, while Texas State (24 points) and Troy (18 points) finished second and third.

Wednesday’s morning meeting with the Trojans will mark the first time in the rivalry that the two programs have faced one another in the SBC Tournament. The all-time series stands at 8-8-1 with the Red Wolves earning a 1-0 victory over Little Rock earlier this season in Jonesboro.

With a victory, Arkansas State will advance to the semifinals for the third time in its history and would take on the winner of No. 1 South Alabama and No. 8 Appalachian State on Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament will air on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN App. Fans are asked to check with their local cable and satellite providers to see if they have access the 24-hour streaming service.