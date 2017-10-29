Event highlights women's basketball trailblazers

Three former All-American Redheads Basketball players shared their stories with a crowd in Batesville.

On Sunday, the Old Independence Regional Museum hosted the event to showcase the local sports legends.

The women shared their stories about the controversy that surrounded women playing the sport in the 1960's.

"People in the town where I grew up it was, I can't believe you're letting your daughter do this," said All American Redhead, Glenda Ledbetter- Litaker .

"My mom said she's 18, if she doesn't know by now what's bad or good, she never will and I'm so happy that she was one of those free thinkers."

The women said they helped blaze a trail for women who now play the sport.

"Back when they told us that we really couldn't be playing basketball it was not good for us, but we did we traveled, we played men, men's rules," said team member Sandy Mann.

Team memorabilia was also on display at the museum.

