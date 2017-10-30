Man accused of pulling gun on ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her

For two weeks, the woman told sheriff’s investigators her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Poynor, had followed her everywhere.

Friday night was no different.

As she was leaving a friend’s house, she said she looked and the 36-year-old Bono man was tailing her.

At Pine Log Cemetery, she claimed he rammed his truck into her vehicle, and blocked her in.

“He then got out and threw a board at her truck,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “Poynor pulled a gun, cocked it, and threatened to kill her with it.”

Somehow the woman managed to get away and drove to her cousin’s home where she called 911. Deputy Brock McFarlin responded.

While he was at the house, Deputy McFarlin said Poynor kept calling the woman, threatening to kill her and her brother.

After gathering all of the information, McFarlin joined other deputies in a search for Poynor.

Just before 3 a.m., Deputy McFarlin saw a vehicle leave the area of Poynor’s residence and travel to Center Hill Church. He followed.

When the vehicle pulled into the parking lot and stopped, McFarlin saw that Poynor was in the passenger seat.

The deputy got out and ordered Poynor to put his hands up. After locking Poynor in handcuffs, McFarlin spoke with the driver.

She said that Poynor had called her from the “sand pit,” asking her to pick him up because the police were looking for him.

The two went to his home and stayed for about 30 minutes, she said. As they were leaving the residence, they saw headlights on the road and Poynor got into her vehicle.

She then gave McFarlin consent to search the truck, the affidavit stated.

“During the search I located 2 round blue pills and one oblong white pill beside the passenger seat where Poynor’s hand was when I first made contact with the vehicle,” McFarlin stated in the court documents.

Knowing that Poynor is on parole for a previous felony domestic charge, the deputy asked if they went to his home to conduct a parole search would they find anything illegal.

“Poynor then told me that there was a pistol on the kitchen table,” McFarlin stated.

McFarlin, along with several other deputies, went to the home on County Road 379 and found the weapon. They also found a magazine and two .380 rounds beside it, the affidavit said.

On Monday, after spending the weekend at the Craighead County Detention Center, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Poynor with the following:

Aggravated assault

Criminal mischief-first degree

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Parole violation

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance less than 2 grams

Possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance less than 28 grams

Boling set his bond at $50,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

