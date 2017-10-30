JPD: Server suspected of stealing from 25 restaurant customers

Police say a Jonesboro restaurant employee may have stolen from as many as 25 customers.

Last Monday, John Miller, the owner of N’Awlins, 303 S. Main, contacted police about fraudulent use of a credit card.

The alleged suspect was a 24-year-old server.

According to the incident report, the woman had been charging extra on customers’ credit cards and altering the tip amounts on receipts.

Miller provided Officer Victoria Evans with the printed credit and debit card transactions along with the customers’ receipts.

The report listed 25 possible victims may have paid an extra $90.20 total.

The suspect, who was named in the report, has not yet been charged.

