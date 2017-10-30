Dog euthanized after biting delivery driver

A Jonesboro woman agreed to put her dog down after police say it bit a Schwan’s delivery driver.

The victim told Officer Matt Cragg he was removing food from his truck last Monday afternoon when he heard a dog growling right behind him.

He looked down and the dog bit him two times in the back of the leg, according to the initial incident report.

The man tried to use a bag to keep the dog away, but he said it bit him two more times in the other leg.

The driver fell to the ground, trying to get away from the animal. He then kicked the dog back and it ran toward a neighbor, who swung an umbrella at the dog.

The animal’s owner, 44-year-old Kristina Pulliam showed up and put the dog in the house.

“She told Victim #1 that the dog has done this 5 times,” the report said.

The victim went to a local clinic for treatment and police were notified.

After getting the man’s report, Officer Cragg went to Pulliam’s home on Twin Oaks and spoke with her.

She reportedly told the animal control officer that the dog got out of his pen and bit the man as she drove up her driveway.

Pulliam told Cragg she took the dog to a local veterinarian’s office and signed a euthanasia form. The animal was euthanized on Oct. 25 and its head sent to Little Rock to be tested for rabies.

Cragg cited Pulliam for a dog running at large.

