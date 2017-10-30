Lawrence County gets reimbursed for flood repairs

Lawrence County has been reimbursed by FEMA for all county road repairs.

According to County Judge John Thomison, the county has received around $335,000 for repairs done after May flooding damaged roads.

He said officials worked quickly to get necessary paperwork turned in to FEMA for reimbursement.

"We worked very hard to get our paperwork in, correctly and timely," he said.

The money the county has received will be used for some road work ahead of winter weather. Some will be used to boost the road fund and pay for certain road repairs.

"Of course, we're going to go back and try to get our graveling up to date," said Thomison. "We've got our guys out cleaning up some ditches and just trying to get ready for winter."

Thomison said he is relieved the county was reimbursed so quickly following such a trying time.

