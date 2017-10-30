Courthouse roof project to be completed

After nearly two years of postponements, the second phase of a Lawrence County Courthouse renovation project will soon begin.

In 2016, workers repaired the roof over the courtroom.

A grant from the Historic Preservation Program helped pay for the repairs. However, the courthouse was out of compliance due to leaks.

"We had to get it reinstated," said County Judge John Thomison. "The center section, the elevated portion of the courthouse that's above the courtroom was done first, excellent job, but it also worked very well," he said.

Thomison said after this work had to be done to get the building back into compliance.

"We had to work, go in there and do a little re-structuring on our drainage system guttering systems," he said.

Now that the building is back in compliance, he says phase two of the roof repairs can move forward. Once again, a grant from the HPP will fund the work.

"Partnering with the Historic Preservation Program has been very good for Lawrence County," Thomison said.

So good, in fact, he plans to apply for an additional grant in November to complete the roof project.

Plans are also in the works to re-purpose the courthouse jail once the new county detention center opens.

