JPD plans to keep eye on crime hot spots Halloween night

Jonesboro police will keep their eyes on crime hot spots in town during Tuesday night's trick-or-treating, especially following recent shooting reports.

“Not just in the recent past, but there [have] been shootings in Cedar Heights, there was one on the east side of town, there was one in kind of the middle of town on Patrick and Logan,” said Cpl. David McDaniel, public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department.

After a recent rash of shootings, JPD patrol those areas they say are prone to crime this Halloween as children and families are out walking the streets.

“Our patrolmen’s time is divided,” McDaniel said. “But, when they aren’t on a call or following up on an investigation, they’ll go to the high-crime areas and keep an extra eye out. We try to be as vigilant as we can, especially when there is going to be holidays that involve big crowds of people, kids, families.”

However, McDaniel said the city of Jonesboro has a large call volume including things such as medical calls, animal complaints, and domestic situations.

McDaniel said that can pull an officer from a high-crime area at any given time.

In addition to the men and women in blue keeping watch, he said parents also need to be aware and use common sense.

“It’s very difficult to be in all these places at once in conjunction to answering these calls for service,” he said. “So, sometimes you have to take responsibility for your own personal safety and be aware of your surroundings and always be vigilant looking for criminal activity and alert us of that. The police are out. We are here.”

