School counselor creates "Men of Excellence" group for boys

A guidance counselor at Jonesboro’s Math and Science Magnet School is paving the way for boys to be successful.

It is Gabriel Rhynes’ first year at the school. With him, he brought along a leadership program.

“It’s called Men of Excellence,” he said. “Right now we are trying to build leadership skills and learn how to dress for success.”

The program lasts six weeks, with guests speakers coming to talk to the 6th-grade boys about leadership and how to be leaders in the school and outside the classroom.

“We are wanting them to learn how to dress for success, to wear ties, learn to tie them and learn how to be respectful,” Rhynes said.

An important part of the program is learning about respect and learning responsibility too.

Rhynes said he got his inspiration for the program after working with at-risk kids at a past job. He said a lot of those teens after working with him realized they made mistakes.

For Rhynes, he wants to be proactive with the 6th-grade boys at Math and Science Magnet School, hoping to teach them to make good choices before they make bad ones

“Part of my goal as the counselor is to try to prevent that from happening before it gets too late,” he said. “I want to make sure these guys make right decisions and to do good.”

The First Baptist Church in Jonesboro donated dress shirts and ties for the students to have for the program.

Rhynes said the boys are divided into groups. Each group will spend six weeks in Men of Excellence, which meets once a week.

