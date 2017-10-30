Jonesboro, A-State tackling safety issues for new trail

When the city of Jonesboro announced plans to build a walking trail between downtown Jonesboro and Arkansas State University, many residents wondered about public safety.

However, according to Wixson Huffstetler, director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, safety is a major factor in the trail's design, including browsing different safety measures despite having a limited budget.

Huffstetler said with many students expected to utilize the trail, the city is brainstorming ideas with Arkansas State University to deter crime and keep students safe on a 24-hour basis.

"I feel very confident that it will be a very safe route," Huffstetler said. "And I feel very confident that it will have lights on it to make it safe. We will be working with different agencies to make that happen. "

Huffstetler added he doesn't want residents to confuse the city and university's proactive approach into thinking the area is unsafe.

He said with help from the Jonesboro Police Department, anyone who uses the trail in the future can feel safe in any part of town at any time of day.

