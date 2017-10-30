Daily direct flight to be offered between Little Rock and Washington D.C.

American Airlines announced new daily flights will begin on Apr. 3, 2018 between Clinton National Airport in Little Rock and Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

According to a news release, the schedule includes a 7:20 a.m. flight departure from Little Rock, arriving in Washington D.C. around 10:40 a.m.

A flight will then leave Washington D.C. around 5:55 p.m. and arrive back in Little Rock around 7:35 p.m.

Tickets for future flights are now on sale.

"Nonstop service to DCA, which has been heavily requested by both business and leisure travelers, is essential to connecting Arkansas to the nation's capital," Ronald F. Mathieu, executive director of Clinton National Airport, said. "We appreciate American's continued investment in Little Rock as we have worked together for three years to restore this route."

The service is provided on an Embraer 175, which is a 76 seat plane that will provide two class service with Wi-Fi.

