The dangers of decorative contact lenses

People try to find that one last piece to make their Halloween costume perfect but if that includes special contact lenses, you may want to think twice.

The Food and Drug Administration says buying decorative contact lenses without a prescription can cause permanent damage.

Julian Hamil found that out the hard way after buying a pair from a gas station.

“I’m legally blind in my left eye,” Hamil said. “I almost lost my eye completely.”

Federal officials seized 100,000 illegal and counterfeit contacts nationwide in 2016.

Doctors say if you wear them, you can experience bacterial infections, allergic reactions, or vision loss.

Federal agents have been conducting sweeps in an effort to get the items off of store shelves.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android