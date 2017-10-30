The benefits of eating pumpkins

There are some major health benefits when it comes to eating pumpkins.

Experts say pumpkin has beta-carotene. That is what gives pumpkin’s their orange color.

Beta-carotene converts to Vitamin A which children need to maintain their eyesight.

Pumpkins also contain potassium which is good for your blood pressure and muscle recovery.

There is a difference between pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie mix. Pumpkin pie mix has added sugar.

Be sure when you're shopping to read food labels to be sure you are getting good pumpkin nutrients.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android