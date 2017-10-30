Ribbon cutting held for gym lobby expansion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ribbon cutting held for gym lobby expansion

ARMOREL, AR (KAIT) -

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the gym lobby expansion at the Armorel School District.

The project began at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

The expansion cost around $1.4 million.

