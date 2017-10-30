Program receives grant to help provide for domestic violence victims

The Haven of Northeast Arkansas will now be able to provide more for women who've suffered from domestic violence.

According to Phyllis McClendon, executive director, the shelter received a $54,000 grant that will increase their life program.

By increasing their life program, the shelter will receive computers, software programs, books and plans to add a space designated to be client oriented.

The increase will help the program be able to provide victims with additional resources to help them into the workforce.

