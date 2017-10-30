85 new jobs coming to Jackson County

A major manufacturer in Jackson County is expanding, bringing more jobs to the area.

Shearer’s Snacks is adding 85 jobs to their factory in Newport.

Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, said the company has been working with Employers Solutions which made the growth possible.

Chadwell said getting 85 new jobs is like getting a new company in town which not only impacts Jackson County but all of Northeast Arkansas.

“We got a great industrial base and a part of our job, a big part of our job, is helping those industries grow,” Chadwell said. “When we can help them grow and make more money, it helps our community grow so we see ourselves as a partner to our local industries and it is exciting anytime we can see it have success like that.”

Chadwell said applications have been pouring in since Shearer’s made the announcement two weeks ago.

Jobs at the plant will include supervisor-type jobs, line jobs, and entry-level jobs.

Those added 85 jobs are expected to be filled within the next five weeks.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android