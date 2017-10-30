Settlement reached between city and homeowner

A long legal battle between the city of Jonesboro and a homeowner because of flooding around his home is coming to an end after a settlement was reached.

According to Lee Lloyd, owner of the home at 1513 Rains Street, he bought the property nine years ago with no knowledge of the flooding issues.

“When I bought it from the previous owners, they lied on the disclosure saying it did not have flooding issues,” said Lloyd. “They told me it was just fine when I later found out that they were dealing with flooding issues before they put it up for sale.”

He said he told the previous owners about the issue but nothing was done. Then he reached out to the city for help.

“They ended up building a retention pond near my property but it still didn’t solve the problems,” said Lloyd. “I just feel like they are responsible too because of the way the water flows down my street and into my yard.”

After years of dealing with damage to his property and because he was stuck in his mortgage, Mary Lee Marcom, the realtor who sold him the house, stepped in.

“He felt the city was liable,” said Bill Campbell, communication director for the city of Jonesboro. “The city felt we were not liable. Then this third party realtor came in and took ownership of his property and offered to donate it to us which we accepted.”

Lloyd said he was very relieved.

“It was a nightmare,” said Lloyd. “It was a big burden off of me, where now I don’t have to worry about the flooding and all my furniture being sunk to the ground and I can just to be able to have a home that you can put something in your backyard and it is not going to wash away or be destroyed.”

Campbell said they don’t have any plans for the property yet, but there are several options.

“We can either demolish the home or sell it to someone who will mitigate it for the flooding,” said Campbell. “Or we can use it as a land bank which is a program we are starting where the city collects properties to use to refurbish or build new homes.”

The settlement is set to be discussed in the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee meeting Tuesday.

Campbell added that in any situation, having flood insurance is a major help.

“We have always stressed if you live in a flood prone-area, make sure you have flood insurance,” said Campbell. “If you have it, then you are covered.”

