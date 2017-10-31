School, Make-A-Wish grant student's wish

Brookland Middle School and Make-A-Wish joined forces Tuesday morning to grant a child's wish.

Students, teachers, staff, and family came together to surprise 7th grader Colton Romines.

Before a packed gymnasium, the presentation was staged as an assembly to talk about how to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Romines and his class were among the top fundraisers for 2017's "Have a Heart Wish-a-Thon."

At the end of the presentation, Romines began to read his poster about how to raise money when he was surprised with a poster reading “Colton, your wish has been granted.”

He was in shock as his mom, dad, and sister joined him in front of the crowd.

Romines, who is battling congenital heart disease, leaves Wednesday morning to visit the set of his favorite TV show, characters, and get an exclusive behind the scene tour.

He and his family will also visit some major landmarks in Canada as part of the wish granting.

