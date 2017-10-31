Friends: man shot, killed by homeowner entered wrong residence

An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.

According to a report by our CNN affiliate Fox 13 Memphis, 19-year-old Cody Smith was inside the home of an elderly woman when he was shot Sunday morning.

The woman told police she acted in self-defense.

Police were called to the home on Marion Lake Road around 3:30 a.m. for a burglar alarm. Officers reportedly found the home was "forcefully entered."

The woman, who is in her late 80s and lives alone, heard the alarm and yelled for the intruder to go away. She then told police the intruder came toward her and she shot him.

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office confirmed Smith died after the shooting.

Smith's friends told Fox 13 the situation was a "very sad mistake." They say Smith appeared intoxicated after leaving a Halloween party and believed he entered the wrong home.

An investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

A few months ago Smith graduated from Marion High School.

